PAVE Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PAVE

In trading on Monday, shares of the PAVE ETF (Symbol: PAVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.58, changing hands as high as $26.70 per share. PAVE shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAVE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.145 per share, with $29.4489 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.55.

