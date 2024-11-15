Paulson takes new stake in Southwestern Energy, exits AngloGold Ashanti

John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. disclosed last night in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Paulson’s one new buy during the third quarter was Southwestern Energy (SWN). Paulson exited one position during the quarter, AngloGold Ashanti (AU). Paulson increased its stake in two holdings, including by size of previous position, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Tellurian (TELL). Paulson reduced its stake in one holding, Altice USA (ATUS).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.