Paulson takes new stake in Southwestern Energy, exits AngloGold Ashanti

November 15, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. disclosed last night in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Paulson’s one new buy during the third quarter was Southwestern Energy (SWN). Paulson exited one position during the quarter, AngloGold Ashanti (AU). Paulson increased its stake in two holdings, including by size of previous position, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Tellurian (TELL). Paulson reduced its stake in one holding, Altice USA (ATUS).

