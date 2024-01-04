Paul Weiss M&A, private equity leader exits for White & Case

By David Thomas

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm White & Case said on Thursday that it has hired Taurie Zeitzer, a global co-chair of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison's M&A and private equity practice.

Zeitzer is joining White & Case's New York office as a co-head of its global private equity industry group, the firm said.

Paul Weiss has described Zeitzer as a "trusted advisor" to private equity giant Apollo Global Management – a longtime client of the firm – since 1998.

Zeitzer co-led the Paul Weiss team that advised Apollo on its $5 billion purchase of Yahoo! and AOL from Verizon Communications, and its $1.4 billion sale of its Diamond Resorts business to Hilton Grand Vacations in 2021.

This year, Zeitzer advised Apollo on two multibillion-dollar take-private deals: its $8.1 billion purchase of specialty chemicals distributor Univar Solutions and its $5.2 billion purchase of U.S. aerospace supplier Arconic Corp.

She declined to identify which clients would be joining her at White & Case. A Paul Weiss spokesperson said the firm thanked Zeitzer for her contributions and wished her well.

Zeitzer cited White & Case's size and geographic footprint as one motivation for her move. White & Case has more than 2,600 lawyers spread across more than 40 offices, including in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Paul Weiss has more than 1,000 lawyers in nine offices.

"Most of the transactions I've worked on, and will continue to work on, have global reach," Zeitzer said.

Prior to joining Paul Weiss in 2015, Zeitzer was a partner at both Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins.

Paul Weiss beefed up its private equity practice in September after hiring 13 lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis, including Neel Sachdev and Roger Johnson, who now co-lead Paul Weiss' London office.

The month before that, Paul Weiss lost the head of its London office – Alvaro Membrillera, another private equity lawyer – to Kirkland.

Advising on private equity-backed deals is a key practice at large corporate law firms. Such deals accounted for 20% of global M&A activity last year, according data from LSEG. Last year was the slowest for private equity since 2019, however, LSEG said, amid a continued overall decline in M&A volumes.

Some global bank executives last month predicted a better outlook for strategic mergers and acquisitions as dealmaking conditions improved.

Paul Weiss rose in LSEG's M&A adviser rankings from 18th to 8th place for 2023, according to data released on Thursday, while White & Case's ranking dropped from 6th to 9th. The firms' market shares were similar at close to 8%.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

