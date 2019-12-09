Paul Volcker, Man Who Tamed Inflation, Dies at 92

Paul Volcker, the central-banking giant who tamed inflation in the 1980s but may best be remembered today for a financial rule that bears his name, has died, according to multiple sources.

9:34 a.m. Paul Volcker, the central-banking giant who tamed inflation in the 1980s but may best be remembered today for a financial rule that bears his name, has died, according to multiple sources.

Following the Financial Crisis, Volcker argued that banks shouldn’t make risky, speculative bets like the ones that cratered the financial system in 2008. A ban on such “proprietary trading” by banks was included in the Dodd-Frank bill that went into effect in 2010.

Volcker’s most important contribution, however, was taming inflation in the early 1980s. By raising the fed-funds rate to more than 19%, Volcker was able to bring the consumer-price index down from more than 14% and begin the period of falling bond yields and prices that carries on to this day. He left the Fed in August 1987 and was replaced by Alan Greenspan, who presided over the Fed during the market crash in October 1987, then one of the greatest bull markets in history.

When Barron’s spoke with Volcker in December 2018 he talked about why the U.S. couldn’t just keep growing its debt:

Someday confidence is lost. The longer the imbalance lasts, the more difficult it is to correct. This is part of what we’re paying for now. We were willing to run these current account deficits, and it was favorable for businesses—they could invest abroad, import more freely. But eventually it breaks down. During that process, you lost a lot of small American manufacturing. Now we’re getting the blowback from that. A lot of people feel left out, and they were! We took great pride in open markets, free competition, no tariffs. That pleases the scholars, it pleases big business, but it doesn’t please the people in the part of the country that lost out.

Volcker was 92.

