Paul Tudor Jones: Bitcoin, Gold, Stocks Are The Best Portfolio To Fight Inflation

The Co-Chairman and CIO of Tudor Investment Corp., Paul Tudor Jones, recently appeared in a Bloomberg interview where he outlined what he sees as the best portfolio to fight against inflation.

JUST IN: Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones said Bitcoin, gold, and stocks are the "best portfolio to fight inflation." pic.twitter.com/rgvVyacRtx — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 11, 2025

“What would an ideal portfolio be… What has worked so far has been some combinations of stocks, which won’t do great, which would do terribly if we ever actually had,” Jones said. “If they called us out and the bond market actually gave us an accident that then spilled over. But it would be some kind of combination of probably gold, vol adjusted, Bitcoin, gold, stocks. That’s probably your best portfolio to fight inflation. Vol adjusted because the vol of Bitcoin obviously is five times that of gold, so you’re going to do it in different ways.”

Jones highlighted the need to balance volatility, especially when combining assets like Bitcoin and gold. He suggested this kind of mix, adjusted for risk, gives investors the strongest defense against inflation’s impact.

When asked if he would allocate 1 or 2 percent of his portfolio to Bitcoin, Jones explained the bigger picture behind why he sees value in it.

“Particularly now, that the road map is clear… Again, if I am a policymaker,” stated Jones. “I’m going to run really low real rates. I am going to have inflation running hot and I am gonna tax the American Consumer to get out of my debt trap, and that’s exactly what Japan, who’s the most fiscally constrained in the world, is doing. And it works until the population throws you out because you let the inflation get too hot. So maybe you’re in a world with three and a half percent inflation and two and a half percent overnight rate and you are kind of trying to run hot and grow your way out of it.”

Yesterday, also in an interview with Bloomberg, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Strategy Michael Saylor commented about the future of Bitcoin as well.

“Winter is not coming back,” commented Sayor. “We are past that phase. If Bitcoin is not going to zero, it is going to $1 million. The President of the United States is determined. He supports Bitcoin, the cabinet supports Bitcoin, Scott Bessent supports Bitcoin, Paul Atkins is shown himself to be an enthusiastic believer of Bitcoin and digital assets… Bitcoin has gotten through its riskiest period.”

