Paul Schimmel Is The Independent Director of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) And They Just Picked Up 10% More Shares

Potential aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Paul Schimmel, recently bought US$199k worth of stock, paying US$3.98 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 10%.

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Schimmel was the biggest purchase of aTyr Pharma shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.45. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

aTyr Pharma insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.4m worth of aTyr Pharma stock, about 3.3% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that aTyr Pharma insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that aTyr Pharma has 6 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

