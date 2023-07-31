Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-Wee Herman, dies at 70

July 31 (Reuters) - Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-Wee Herman, a nerdy character who wore a gray suit and red bow tie while delighting children with his distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh, has died, a post on his Instagram account said on Monday.

Reubens, 70, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the post said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Chris Reese)

