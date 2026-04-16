Paul Mueller Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Sales, Backlog Growth

Shares of Paul Mueller Company MUEL have responded strongly following the release of its fourth-quarter 2025 results. The stock has climbed 20.3% since the earnings announcement, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 8.1% return. The momentum has also extended over a longer horizon, with shares advancing 15.7% in the past month compared with a 3.8% rise in the broader index, reflecting positive investor sentiment toward the company’s latest performance.

Paul Mueller reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter and 2025, with notable year-over-year improvements. Fourth-quarter net sales rose 33.6% to $94.1 million from $70.5 million in the prior-year period. Net income for the quarter increased 18.9% to $13.2 million from $11.1 million, while earnings per share improved to $14.73 from $11.89.

For the year, revenues climbed 15% to $287 million from $248.6 million in 2024, while net income rose 16.9% to $34.7 million. Earnings per share for the year came in at $37.53, up from $30.46 in 2024.

Paul Mueller Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paul Mueller Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paul Mueller Co. Quote

Segment Performance & Key Metrics

The company’s growth was driven by broad-based strength across its operating segments, particularly Industrial Equipment, which remains the largest contributor. This segment generated $161.7 million in revenues in 2025, up from $135.1 million in 2024, underscoring strong demand for custom-engineered equipment in industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage.

Refrigeration and Heat Transfer also delivered gains, with sales rising to $71 million from $61.4 million a year earlier. European Operations contributed $51.1 million in revenues, up from $48 million, while the smaller Transportation segment declined slightly year over year.

Profitability improvements were equally notable. Segment earnings before tax rose significantly, with Industrial Equipment generating $39.1 million versus $29.5 million in 2024. Refrigeration and Heat Transfer more than doubled earnings before tax to $8.4 million, highlighting strong operating leverage.

Management Commentary & Operational Drivers

Management highlighted 2025 as a year of “record financial results,” driven by robust demand and operational execution. A key driver was continued strength in modular construction for pharmaceutical equipment, which supported growth in the Industrial Equipment segment. Additionally, dairy-related markets contributed meaningfully, particularly benefiting Refrigeration and Heat Transfer and European Operations.

Another important factor was the company’s expanding backlog, which reached a record $243.6 million at the year-end, up 59% from the prior year. This surge reflects sustained demand visibility and positions the company for continued revenue growth.

Operational investments also played a role. The company increased the capital expenditure to $34.4 million in 2025, including the development of a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and the expansion of component production capacity. These investments are aimed at meeting growing demand and improving production efficiency.

Factors Influencing Financial Performance

Several factors influenced the headline results. The shift toward higher-margin projects, particularly in pharmaceutical and food-related equipment, supported profitability expansion. Additionally, increased revenues recognized over time, linked to project-based work, contributed to stronger earnings conversion.

However, certain cost elements partially offset gains. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $50.3 million from $46.2 million, reflecting higher activity levels and investment in workforce and infrastructure.

The company also experienced a $905,000 unfavorable impact from an increase in the LIFO reserve, which weighed modestly on pre-tax income.

Capital Allocation & Financial Position

Paul Mueller maintained a strong balance sheet, ending 2025 with total assets of $214.3 million, up from $158.7 million a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $29.9 million, reflecting improved operating cash flow generation of $59.9 million for the year.

The company also returned capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases totaling $17.9 million during the year.

Other Developments

The company continues to benefit from prior restructuring actions, including the earlier sale of Mueller Field Operations and the liquidation of its German subsidiary, which have streamlined operations.

Overall, Paul Mueller’s fourth-quarter and 2025 results reflect strong demand across key end markets, improved profitability and significant investment in capacity expansion. The record backlog and ongoing capital investments suggest a favorable outlook, although execution and cost management will remain critical as the company scales operations.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paul Mueller Co. (MUEL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.