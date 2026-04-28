Paul Mueller Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Higher Costs, Revenues Rise

Shares of Paul Mueller Company MUEL have declined 13% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.8% return. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 2% against a 13.5% advance in the broader index, indicating continued relative weakness in investor sentiment toward the company.

Paul Mueller reported net sales of $66.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 12.7% from $58.9 million in the year-ago quarter. However, profitability declined sharply. Net income fell 53% to $2.3 million from $4.9 million in the prior-year period, while earnings per share decreased to $2.56 from $5.26. Operating income also declined to $2.5 million from $6.3 million, reflecting margin pressure despite higher revenues.

Paul Mueller Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Other Key Business Metrics

Gross profit decreased to $14.6 million from $17.8 million in the prior-year quarter, with gross margin compression evident as cost of sales rose faster than revenues. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased modestly to $12.1 million from $11.5 million, weighing on operating income.

Backlog remained substantial at $235.6 million as of March 31, 2026, though it declined from $254.5 million a year earlier. The majority of backlog continues to be concentrated in the Industrial Equipment segment. Regionally, U.S. backlog fell to $219.1 million from $247.7 million, while the Netherlands operation saw backlog rise to $16.5 million from $7.5 million, highlighting mixed demand trends geographically.

From a segment perspective, revenue growth was driven by domestic and international operations. Domestic revenues rose to $51.6 million from $50.1 million, while Mueller B.V. contributed $14.8 million compared with $8.8 million a year earlier.

Management Commentary & Performance Drivers

Management attributed the decline in quarterly profitability primarily to execution challenges within the Industrial Equipment segment. Specifically, the company cited delays in long-duration projects that required significant unplanned labor hours to maintain customer commitments. These expedited efforts led to higher costs concentrated in the quarter, even though management indicated that the projects remain profitable over their full lifecycle.

Management noted that net income declined by $2.6 million year over year for the quarter, despite revenue gains, underscoring the impacts of cost overruns and operational inefficiencies. The company also highlighted that non-GAAP adjusted earnings before tax (excluding LIFO and non-recurring items) fell by $6.5 million in the quarter, reinforcing the magnitude of the profitability decline on an adjusted basis.

Currency fluctuations also influenced the results, as the consolidation of its Dutch subsidiary is affected by euro-to-dollar exchange rates. The euro strengthened relative to the prior year, which may have had some impact on reported figures.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The primary factor behind the divergence between revenue growth and earnings contraction was the sharp increase in costs tied to project delays and acceleration efforts. Cost of sales rose year over year by more than 26%, outpacing revenue growth and driving the decline in gross profit.

Another contributing factor was the timing of project execution. Management indicated that certain long-lived projects experienced scheduling setbacks similar to those encountered in the prior summer, leading to concentrated cost recognition in the current quarter. This timing mismatch between revenue and cost recognition distorted quarterly profitability but is expected to normalize over the duration of the projects.

Other Developments

No significant acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring activities were reported during the quarter. The company continued its regular quarterly dividend, declaring a payout of 30 cents per share.

Management’s commentary suggests confidence in the long-term profitability of current projects despite near-term margin pressure. The strong backlog, although slightly reduced year over year, provides some visibility into future revenue streams.

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