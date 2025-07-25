Paul Mueller Company Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Paul Mueller Company (MUEL.PK) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.62 million, or $17.80 per share. This compares with $6.80 million, or $7.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $72.64 million from $65.67 million last year.

Paul Mueller Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.62 Mln. vs. $6.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $17.80 vs. $7.26 last year. -Revenue: $72.64 Mln vs. $65.67 Mln last year.

