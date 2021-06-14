Paul McEwen returns to UBS to head tech services - memo

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - Paul McEwen will return to UBS Group UBSG.S next month as the head of technology services, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokesperson.

McEwen, who most recently worked for Wells Fargo WFC.N, will be based in New York and report to group executive board member Mike Dargan, who is chief digital and information officer.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields; editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.