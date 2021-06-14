WFC

Paul McEwen returns to UBS to head tech services - memo

Contributor
Oliver Hirt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Paul McEwen will return to UBS Group next month as the head of technology services, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokesperson.

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - Paul McEwen will return to UBS Group UBSG.S next month as the head of technology services, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokesperson.

McEwen, who most recently worked for Wells Fargo WFC.N, will be based in New York and report to group executive board member Mike Dargan, who is chief digital and information officer.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields; editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters