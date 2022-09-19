Paul Lundstrom Is The Chief Financial Officer of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) And They Just Sold 35% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Paul Lundstrom, the Chief Financial Officer recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$17.64. That sale reduced their total holding by 35% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flex

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Revathi Advaithi, sold US$6.8m worth of shares at a price of US$15.55 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$17.74, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Revathi Advaithi's holding.

Flex insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:FLEX Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Flex insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flex Insiders?

Insiders sold Flex shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Flex makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Flex. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Flex.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

