PATTERSONS Earnings Preview: Recent $PDCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PATTERSONS ($PDCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,791,786,406 and earnings of $0.88 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PDCO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PATTERSONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of PATTERSONS stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC added 3,550,182 shares (+289.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,907,685
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 2,528,271 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,983,186
- NEXPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,528,080 shares (+755.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,977,219
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,713,094 shares (+585.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,517,056
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 1,686,523 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,686,978
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,307,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,837,146
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,201,170 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,524,550
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.