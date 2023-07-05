News & Insights

Patterson-UTI to buy Ulterra Drilling

July 05, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

July 5 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O said on Wednesday it would buy privately held Ulterra Drilling Technologies LP from the affiliates of Blackstone Energy Partners for $370 million cash and 34.9 million shares.

Oilfield services firms have been consolidating as they navigate operational and pricing challenges and cater to customers who have cut spending on new wells in favor of investor returns.

Last month, Patterson and NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX.N agreed to merge to form a $5.4 billion oilfield services firm.

Patterson added on Wednesday it intends to fund the $370 million cash consideration using cash on hand and revolving line of credit.

