Patterson-UTI reports October drilling activity

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) reported that for the month of October 2024, the Company had an average of 105 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.