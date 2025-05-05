Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Patterson-UTI (PTEN) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, down 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Patterson-UTI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average direct operating costs per operating day - U.S. $19.55 versus $19.47 estimated by three analysts on average.

$19.55 versus $19.47 estimated by three analysts on average. Average adjusted gross profit per operating day - U.S. $16.17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.25.

$16.17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.25. Operating revenue-Other Operations : $15.93 million compared to the $28.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $15.93 million compared to the $28.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating revenue-Drilling Services : $412.86 million versus $402.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $412.86 million versus $402.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Completion Services : $766.08 million compared to the $686.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.

: $766.08 million compared to the $686.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year. Revenues- Drilling Products : $85.66 million compared to the $87.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

: $85.66 million compared to the $87.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Operating income- Other : $0.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 million.

: $0.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 million. Operating income- Corporate : -$47.49 million versus -$48.99 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: -$47.49 million versus -$48.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating income- Drilling Products : $6.73 million versus $5.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $6.73 million versus $5.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating income- Completion Services : -$18.84 million compared to the -$34.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$18.84 million compared to the -$34.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income- Drilling Services: $76.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.39 million.

Shares of Patterson-UTI have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

