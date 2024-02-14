Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 100.9%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Patterson-UTI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating revenues- Completion Services : $1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $948.71 million.

: $1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $948.71 million. Operating revenues- Drilling Products : $88.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $89.77 million.

: $88.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $89.77 million. Income (loss) before income taxes- Drilling Services : $92.68 million versus $87.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $92.68 million versus $87.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Income (loss) before income taxes- Drilling Products : -$0.26 million compared to the -$32.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$0.26 million compared to the -$32.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income (loss) before income taxes- Completion Services: $70.32 million versus $69.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Patterson-UTI have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

