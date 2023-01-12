Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed at $17.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of onshore contract drilling services had gained 1.54% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.07% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Patterson-UTI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Patterson-UTI to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 207.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $752.89 million, up 61.4% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Patterson-UTI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.49% higher within the past month. Patterson-UTI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Patterson-UTI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

