Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Closes Ulterra Drilling Acquisition Deal

Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN reported that it has closed its agreement to acquire Ulterra Drilling Technologies. This significant acquisition, valued at $370 million in cash and 34.9 million common shares, is set to reshape the landscape of the energy industry. Ulterra, a specialized drill bit provider known for its prowess in the field, will undoubtedly strengthen PTEN's position in the market.

The Power of PDC Drill Bits

The drill bit provider has solidified its reputation as a leading provider of PDC (Polycrystalline Diamond Compact) drill bits, commanding operations across some of the most active basins in the United States and Canada. These advanced drill bits have revolutionized drilling operations, enhancing efficiency and precision in extraction processes. The acquisition of Ulterra by PTEN signifies a strategic alignment of expertise, aimed at creating synergies that will drive operational excellence.

Projections and Expectations

Patterson-UTI Energy has projected a promising future for Ulterra post acquisition. With anticipated EBITDA figures ranging between $160 million and $180 million in fiscal 2023, Ulterra is set to contribute significantly to PTEN's financial performance. Moreover, the acquisition is expected to pave the way for revenue synergies within the first year of integration. This underscores the potential for enhanced value creation through streamlined operations and shared expertise.

Global Expansion and Middle East Presence

One of the key gains from this acquisition is Ulterra's expanding presence in the Middle East. The growth trajectory of Ulterra in this region aligns seamlessly with PTEN's strategic goals. Mike Holcomb, COO of Patterson-UTI Energy, highlighted the significance of this expansion, emphasizing that it will broaden PTEN's geographic footprint and establish robust relationships with key customers in the international market. This strategic advantage positions PTEN as a formidable player in the global energy space.

Conclusion

Patterson-UTI Energy's acquisition of Ulterra Drilling Technologies is a monumental step toward transforming the oil and gas industry. This strategic move amplifies Patterson-UTI's capabilities, from cutting-edge PDC drill bits toglobal marketpenetration. The envisioned synergy between the two companies promises substantial revenue generation and market expansion, as Patterson-UTI cements its position as a forward-thinking leader. With this acquisition, the industry landscape is set to evolve, and Patterson-UTI is poised to leave an indelible mark on the oil and gas sector.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, PTEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy CVI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Evolution Petroleum EPM and Archrock AROC, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVR Energy (CVI) is valued at around $3.54 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 5.1%.

CVI currently pays a dividend of $2 per share, or 5.68% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 30% of earnings.

Evolution Petroleum is worth approximately $322.04 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 4.96% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.96. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 15.40, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Archrock is valued at around $1.98 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.08% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 4.89%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.