Patterson-UTI price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Citi

Citi analyst Scott Gruber lowered the firm’s price target on Patterson-UTI (PTEN) to $10 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the oil and gas equipment group.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.