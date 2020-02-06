Patterson-UTI posts smaller quarterly loss on cost cuts

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as the oilfield services provider slashed costs by half in the face of ongoing decline in North American drilling activity.

Net loss narrowed to $85.9 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $201.2 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

