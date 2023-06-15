Patterson-UTI, NexTier merge to form $5.4 billion oil-well services firm

Adds deal details, background in paragraphs 2-6

June 15 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN.O and NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX.N have agreed to a merger on Thursday, creating a $5.4 billion oil services firm.

According to the terms of the transaction, NexTier shareholders will receive 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock for each share of NexTier common stock owned.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that the two companies were in talks over a possible merger.

Oilfield services firms have been consolidating as their oil and gas customers limited spending on new wells in recent years. NexTier and Patterson-UTI have acquired operations from rivals and customers to boost their competitiveness and service offerings.

The merger brings together Patterson-UTI's sizeable land drilling business and NexTier's well completion operations. The merged entity would compete with the two largest U.S. fracking services firms — Halliburton HAL.N and Liberty Energy LBRT.N.

