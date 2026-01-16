Patterson-UTI Inks Rig Lease Deal for Archer's Vaca Muerta Operations

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN, a leading provider of onshore drilling and pressure pumping services, has secured a significant agreement to lease two state-of-the-art APEX 1500 drilling rigs to DLS Archer Ltd. S.A ("Archer"), a unit of Archer Ltd. This multi-year deal will support Archer’s operations in the Vaca Muerta formation, one of the world's largest unconventional oil and gas reserves, located in Argentina. This agreement marks a pivotal step in Patterson-UTI’s strategy to enhance its international presence and strengthen position in key oil and gas markets across the globe.

Expanding International Footprint With APEX 1500 Drilling Rigs

The two APEX 1500 drilling rigs that Patterson-UTI will lease to Archer are part of Patterson-UTI’s existing fleet of high-spec rigs in the United States. These advanced rigs are equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to meet the demands of high-performance, unconventional drilling projects. The rigs will be mobilized to Argentina to support Archer’s contract with YPF S.A. YPF, the country’s largest oil and gas company, engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy products. YPF plays a critical role in the country's energy sector, contributing significantly to its oil, natural gas and renewable energy initiatives.

The Vaca Muerta formation is a world-renowned shale play that has seen increasing interest from major oil and gas operators due to its vast reserves of oil and natural gas. Patterson-UTI’s decision to supply the APEX 1500 rigs reflects the company’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for advanced drilling solutions in Argentina’s evolving energy sector.

Rig Mobilization and Operations Timeline

According to Patterson-UTI’s chief operating officer, Mike Holcomb, the two APEX 1500 rigs are expected to begin operations by mid-2026, following a period of preparation and mobilization. Archer, as part of the agreement, will assume responsibility for all costs related to rig preparation, upgrades and mobilization to the Vaca Muerta site.

This timeline reflects the growing momentum in Argentina’s oil and gas industry, with operators looking to leverage innovative technologies to unlock the full potential of the Vaca Muerta formation. Patterson-UTI’s investment in these high-spec rigs demonstrates a commitment to quality and reliability in meeting the rigorous demands of unconventional drilling.

Strengthening Partnership With Archer and YPF

The collaboration between Patterson-UTI and Archer is not just about the provision of drilling rigs, it also highlights a long-term partnership in which both companies aim to maximize the operational efficiency and productivity of drilling operations in Argentina. The rigs will be deployed as part of Archer's broader seven-rig contract with YPF, a major milestone for both companies in their efforts to strengthen energy production in the region.

YPF’s involvement in this agreement reflects the importance of the Vaca Muerta formation in Argentina’s energy future. The country’s increasing reliance on domestic oil and gas production has driven substantial investment in new technologies, including high-spec drilling rigs like the APEX 1500 series. Patterson-UTI’s ability to provide these advanced rigs is a testament to the company's expertise in supporting the most challenging oil and gas projects worldwide.

Leveraging High-Performance Drilling Technology

Patterson-UTI’s APEX 1500 rigs are engineered to operate in some of the most demanding drilling environments. These rigs are designed for high-efficiency, safe and cost-effective drilling operations. The APEX 1500 series is built to handle extended-reach drilling and deeper wellbores, making them ideal for unconventional reservoirs like those found in the Vaca Muerta basin.

These rigs come equipped with advanced automation systems that reduce manual intervention and enhance overall operational safety. The integration of such cutting-edge technology provides operators like Archer and YPF with a competitive edge in terms of drilling efficiency, cost management and safety protocols. This technological advancement plays a crucial role in optimizing performance and reducing downtime, both of which are critical to maximizing the returns on investment in large-scale shale operations.

Patterson-UTI’s Strategic Focus on International Growth

The agreement with Archer represents a strategic expansion of Patterson-UTI’s international operations. As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, Patterson-UTI has prioritized international markets like Argentina, where there is growing demand for unconventional drilling services. The company’s ability to adapt its proven, high-quality rig fleet to meet the needs of diverse markets, including the Vaca Muerta formation, highlights the flexibility and readiness to capitalize on emerging opportunities worldwide.

This move is also aligned with Houston, TX-based Patterson-UTI’s broader strategy to enhance its global reach and diversify revenue streams beyond the core U.S. markets. By expanding footprint in South America, the company is positioning itself as a key player in the region's energy sector, providing innovative solutions to support the development of large-scale energy projects.

Conclusion: A Milestone in International Drilling Operations

The multi-year leasing agreement between Patterson-UTI and Archer is more than just a business transaction — it represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the global oil and gas industry. With the APEX 1500 rigs set to begin operations in the Vaca Muerta formation in mid-2026, Patterson-UTI is poised to play an instrumental role in driving forward Argentina’s energy ambitions. This collaboration between two leading industry players — Patterson-UTI and Archer — demonstrates the value of advanced drilling technologies and strong partnerships in achieving operational success in complex shale formations.

The strategic alliance also underscores the growing importance of international cooperation in the energy sector as companies continue to explore and develop unconventional reserves. With the ongoing investment in state-of-the-art drilling technologies and the expansion of operations into new markets, PTEN is well-positioned to contribute to the future of global energy production.

