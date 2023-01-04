Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Q4 Net Income Exceeding $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - Providing an update on the fourth quarter results on Wednesday, oilfield services provider Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) announced that it expects its net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 to exceed $100 million and its adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 to surpass $230 million, based on current projections.

In aggregate, the Company has returned $74.3 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter through its regularly scheduled dividend and the purchase of approximately 3.3 million shares of its common stock for $57.2 million. The Company also repurchased $22.4 million of its long-term indebtedness during the fourth quarter.

