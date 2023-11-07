Patterson UTI-Energy Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN):

Earnings: $0.05 million in Q3 vs. $61.45 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Patterson UTI-Energy reported adjusted earnings of $55.50 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $1.01 billion in Q3 vs. $0.73 billion in the same period last year.

