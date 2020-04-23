Patterson UTI-Energy Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN):

-Earnings: -$434.72 million in Q1 vs. -$28.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.28 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Patterson UTI-Energy reported adjusted earnings of -$85.49 million or -$0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.47 per share -Revenue: $445.93 million in Q1 vs. $704.17 million in the same period last year.

