Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Price Target Increased by 16.99% to 8.89

The average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy (NasdaqGS:PTEN) has been revised to $8.89 / share. This is an increase of 16.99% from the prior estimate of $7.60 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from the latest reported closing price of $8.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 13.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.14%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 508,155K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 28,062K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,994K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,729K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 16,433K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,953K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%.

American Century Companies holds 15,736K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,599K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 15,596K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,129K shares , representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 15.03% over the last quarter.

