Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $14.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 8.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.31% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is $23.79. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.31% from its latest reported closing price of $14.39.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is $3,387MM, an increase of 27.93%. The projected annual EPS is $2.15, an increase of 199.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 267,970K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,850K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,095K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 13,893K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,464K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Anomaly Capital Management holds 7,566K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares, representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,618K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,896K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 29.25% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 6,543K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

