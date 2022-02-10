Markets
Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Quarterly Shareholder Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share, payable on March 17, 2022, to holders of record as of March 3, 2022.

Andy Hendricks, CEO, said, "Going forward, we expect drilling and completion activity, pricing, and the resulting cash flow will continue to increase in 2022. As such, I am pleased to announce we are increasing our quarterly shareholder dividend."

The company anticipates continued strong growth in drilling activity and projects average first quarter rig count in the United States to increase by an additional 10 rigs to 116.

The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA for 2022 will be more than $450 million and exceed its capex forecast of approximately $350 million by more than $100 million.

