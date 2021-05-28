Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

The results at Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Andy Hendricks bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 03 June 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Andy Hendricks Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.7m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 58% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$4.0m. This suggests that Patterson-UTI Energy remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Andy Hendricks directly owns US$12m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 27% Other US$2.7m US$7.8m 73% Total Compensation US$3.7m US$8.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Patterson-UTI Energy is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:PTEN CEO Compensation May 28th 2021

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 70% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 58%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -54% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for Patterson-UTI Energy that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.