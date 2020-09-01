Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.85, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTEN was $3.85, representing a -65.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.19 and a 139.13% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

PTEN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PTEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports PTEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -123.74%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTEN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PTEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PTEN as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWSH with an decrease of -42.72% over the last 100 days.

