Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PTEN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTEN was $7.91, representing a 1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.83 and a 391.3% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

PTEN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PTEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports PTEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.18%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PTEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PTEN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 110.28% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of PTEN at 5.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.