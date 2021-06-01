Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PTEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.37, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTEN was $8.37, representing a -14.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.74 and a 251.68% increase over the 52 week low of $2.38.

PTEN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). PTEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports PTEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.98%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTEN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PTEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PTEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 19.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PTEN at 4.58%.

