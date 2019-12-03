Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PTEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PTEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.15, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTEN was $9.15, representing a -43.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.27 and a 19.3% increase over the 52 week low of $7.67.

PTEN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PTEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports PTEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -186.13%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PTEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PTEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an decrease of -19.12% over the last 100 days. XES has the highest percent weighting of PTEN at 5.41%.

