Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PTEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.31, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTEN was $4.31, representing a -60.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.95 and a 167.7% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

PTEN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PTEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports PTEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -130.3%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

