Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PTEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.18, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTEN was $7.18, representing a -36.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.27 and a 67.76% increase over the 52 week low of $4.28.

PTEN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). PTEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports PTEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.78%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pten Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PTEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PTEN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an decrease of -11.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PTEN at 4.41%.

