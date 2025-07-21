PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $PTEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY ($PTEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,252,742,121 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PTEN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $PTEN Data Alerts
Sign Up
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY insiders have traded $PTEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES CARL STEWART has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 320,149 shares for an estimated $2,223,370.
- ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND sold 230,000 shares for an estimated $2,044,700
- WILLIAM ANDREW JR HENDRICKS (President & CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $197,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 17,530,772 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,102,945
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 9,056,677 shares (+464.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,445,884
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 6,939,284 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,040,914
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,982,491 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,956,076
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 4,958,901 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,762,166
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 4,874,123 shares (+282.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,065,291
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,259,800 shares (+209.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,795,556
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/04/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PTEN forecast page.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTEN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PTEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $12.0 on 07/16/2025
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $8.0 on 06/04/2025
- Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 05/19/2025
- Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 05/16/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 04/28/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.