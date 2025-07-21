PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $PTEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY ($PTEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,252,742,121 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY insiders have traded $PTEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CARL STEWART has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 320,149 shares for an estimated $2,223,370 .

. ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND sold 230,000 shares for an estimated $2,044,700

WILLIAM ANDREW JR HENDRICKS (President & CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $197,000

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTEN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PTEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $12.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $8.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 04/28/2025

