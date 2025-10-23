Patterson-UTI Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PTEN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.59, changing hands as high as $6.78 per share. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $5.10 per share, with $9.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.62.

