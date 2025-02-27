Patterson-UTI Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PTEN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.15 per share, with $12.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.11.
In Thursday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.
