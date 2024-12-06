Patterson-UTI call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Patterson-UTI (PTEN) with 1,853 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 47.03%. May-25 9 calls and Jan-27 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 960 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
