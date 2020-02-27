Patterson Raises FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.49 to $0.54 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.55 per share.

The company had previously projected earnings in the range of $0.42 to $0.52 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.46 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

