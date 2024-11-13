Patterson Dental Supply Extends Partnership With PDS Health Through 2027

(RTTNews) - Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., a unit of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), Wednesday announced extended partnership with PDS Health, a dental and medical support organization, through 2027.

"The extension allows Patterson to continue as the premier distributor for all merchandise, services, technology and core equipment across PDS Health's network of more than 1,000 supported practices nationwide," Patterson Dental said in a statement.

