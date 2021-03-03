Patterson Cos. Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Patterson Cos. Inc. (PDCO) reported Wednesday that third-quarter net income attributable to the company more than doubled to $48.76 million or $0.50 per share from $23.23 million or $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income attributable to Patterson was $0.58 per share, compared to $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated net sales for the quarter grew 6.5 percent to $1.55 billion from $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share on sales of $1.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation and changes in product selling relationships, increased 6.9 percent.

Looking ahead, Patterson said it is not providing fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 financial guidance at this time, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business operations.

