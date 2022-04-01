Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Patterson Cos. (PDCO). Shares have added about 1.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Patterson Cos. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Patterson Companies Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag

Patterson Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2022, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 10%. However, the bottom line declined 5.2% from the prior-year quarter.



GAAP EPS in the quarter was 58 cents, up 16% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter were $1.59 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The top line, however, improved 2.9% year over year.

Segmental Analysis

The company currently distributes products through subsidiaries — Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.



Dental Segment



This segment provides a complete range of consumable dental products, equipment, software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and laboratories throughout North America.



In the fiscal third quarter, dental sales inched up 0.3% year over year to $650.6 million.



Dental Consumable



Sales in the sub-segment totaled $337.2 million, down 1.6% year over year.



Dental Equipment & Software



Sales in the segment rose 1.8% on a year-over-year basis to $241.4 million.



Value-added Services and Other



This segment comprises technical service, parts and labor, software support services and office supplies. Sales at the segment rose 4.2% on a year-over-year basis to $72.1 million.



Animal Health Segment



This segment is a leading distributor of veterinary supplies to clinics, public and private institutions and shelters across the United States.



In the fiscal third quarter, the segment sales increased 5.6% on a year-over-year basis to $944.8 million.



Corporate



Sales at the segment were $1.2 million, down 85.1% from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $7.9 million.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $336.6 million, up 3.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin of 21.1% expanded 20 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses in the reported quarter amounted to $275.8 million, up 4.9% from the prior-year quarter.



The company reported an operating income of $60.8 million, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, operating margin of 3.8% contracted 10 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Financial Position

The company exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $165 million, compared with $481.8 million on a sequential basis.



Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $834.1 million, noticeably wider than the year-ago quarter’s net cash utilized in operating activities of $604.9 million.

Fiscal 2022 Earnings Outlook Raised

Patterson Companies updated its earnings outlook for fiscal 2022. The company now projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.08 to $2.13 (up from the prior range of $2.00 to $2.10). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.08 per share.

