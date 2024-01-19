Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) ended the recent trading session at $30.16, demonstrating a -0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.7%.

The medical supplies maker's stock has climbed by 6.8% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Patterson Cos. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, down 1.61% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.63 billion, indicating a 2.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $6.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.65% and +2.31%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Patterson Cos. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Patterson Cos. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Patterson Cos. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.89 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PDCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

