Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) closed the most recent trading day at $28.97, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Shares of the medical supplies maker have depreciated by 1.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Patterson Cos. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.60, marking a 3.23% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.63 billion, up 2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $6.62 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.65% and +2.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Patterson Cos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Currently, Patterson Cos. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Patterson Cos. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means Patterson Cos. is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that PDCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

