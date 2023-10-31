Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) ended the recent trading session at $30.46, demonstrating a +0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical supplies maker had gained 1.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Patterson Cos. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting a 6.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.71 billion, indicating a 4.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.50 per share and a revenue of $6.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.31% and +3.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Patterson Cos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Patterson Cos. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Patterson Cos. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.57 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PDCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

