Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Patterson Cos. (PDCO) ending at $29.09, denoting a +1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical supplies maker had lost 3.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Patterson Cos. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.60, reflecting a 3.23% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.63 billion, up 2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $6.62 billion, representing changes of -1.65% and +2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Patterson Cos. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% decrease. Patterson Cos. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Patterson Cos. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.85 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PDCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.