Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Cos. (PDCO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.63 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Patterson Cos. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Animal Health' to come in at $986.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable' reaching $930.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment and software' should arrive at $37.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other' will reach $18.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total' stands at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Corporate' will likely reach $10.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total' will reach $106.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Dental supply' of $631.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable' should come in at $343.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software' to reach $210.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other' will reach $77.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment and Software- Total' at $248.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.



