Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Patterson Cos. (PDCO) reached $30.34, with a -1.91% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Shares of the medical supplies maker witnessed a gain of 5.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Patterson Cos. in its upcoming release. On that day, Patterson Cos. is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 4.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.50 per share and a revenue of $6.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.31% and +3.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Patterson Cos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Patterson Cos. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Patterson Cos. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.2, so one might conclude that Patterson Cos. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PDCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Dental Supplies industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

